PSX kicks off week with gain of 1,529 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Monday, gaining 1,529.17 points, a positive change of 1.36 percent, closing at 114,330.10 points as compared to 112,800.93 points on the last trading day. A total of 455,533,414 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,394,404 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs25.888 billion against Rs21.524 billion on the last trading day. As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market.176 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 53 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were At-Tahur Limited with 43,118,680 shares at Rs28.00 per share, K-Electric Limited with 27,220,140 shares at Rs4.79 per share and Fauji Cement with 25,755,312 shares at Rs42.47 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs102.50 per share, closing at Rs23,002.50, whereas runner-up was Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited with Rs57.79 rise in its share price to close at Rs1,098.54. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs45.84 per share price, closing at Rs7,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs28.58 decline in its per share price to Rs9,365.75.