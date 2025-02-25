Punjab announces new school timings for Ramazan

The Punjab Education Department has issued revised school timings for Ramazan, which will be enforced across all schools in the province.

As per the official notification, schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 1:00 PM from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, classes will conclude at 12:30 PM.

For institutions running in double shifts, the first shift will be held from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM, and the second shift will take place from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Additionally, female students will be dismissed 15 minutes earlier than the scheduled closing time.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene in Peshawar on February 28 (Friday) to sight the Ramazan crescent. If the moon is spotted, the holy month will begin on March 1 (Saturday).

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the first day of fasting in Pakistan is likely to fall on March 2. Similarly, the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has also forecasted that Ramazan may commence on March 2.