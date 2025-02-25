Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Punjab Horse and Cattle Show concludes with grand closing ceremony

Punjab Horse and Cattle Show concludes with grand closing ceremony
Web Desk
11:04 AM | February 25, 2025
The 16-day Punjab Horse and Cattle Show concluded with a spectacular closing ceremony at Fortress Stadium, Lahore, marking the end of a vibrant celebration of culture, agriculture, and livestock.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif attended the ceremony, while Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the special guest. The event saw an overwhelming response, with millions of citizens participating in 20 major activities throughout the festival.

One of the highlights of the show was the Punjab Cultural Nights, where renowned artists showcased the rich heritage of the province. The event also featured high-yield dairy animal competitions, emphasizing advancements in the livestock sector. Additionally, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) organized a two-day flower exhibition, which attracted thousands of visitors with its vibrant displays.

The Punjab Horse and Cattle Show once again reinforced its significance as a premier event, bringing together communities and promoting the province’s agricultural and cultural traditions on a grand scale.

