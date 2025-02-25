Punjab marks milestone with 150 successful bone marrow transplants

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare by successfully performing 150 bone marrow transplants at Lahore’s Children’s Hospital. This initiative has brought hope and smiles to countless children battling life-threatening illnesses.

The Punjab government is fully funding each bone marrow transplant, covering costs exceeding PKR 4.2 million per patient. The Children's Hospital stands as the first public-sector institution in Pakistan to conduct these transplants, setting a benchmark for accessible and quality healthcare.

In the past year, the hospital’s cancer ward has treated 2,000 patients, while over 25,000 children have benefited from cancer treatment at its OPD. With a success rate exceeding 89%, the bone marrow transplant program meets international medical standards.

Patients from Sindh, Balochistan, and other provinces have also undergone transplants at the facility, along with children from Afghanistan who received free treatment.

According to Dr. Masood Sadiq, the hospital follows Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directive to ensure that no child is denied treatment. Vice Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences confirmed that post-transplant medications are provided free of cost, and every patient undergoes a follow-up checkup every 15 days.

In a move to further support families, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the upcoming launch of a Bone Marrow Transplant Card, ensuring that parents are relieved from financial burdens.

"Every child is as precious to me as my own," said Maryam Nawaz Sharif. "Free treatment is every child's right, and the state will fulfill its duty." She reaffirmed that no compromise would be made on children's healthcare, and all necessary resources would be provided.

This initiative highlights Punjab’s commitment to providing world-class medical care to children in need, making lifesaving treatments accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.