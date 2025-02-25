Putin, Xi reaffirm partnership after Russia-US contacts

The Chinese and Russian leaders on Monday discussed strengthening "strategic cooperation" between their countries and Moscow’s recent contacts with Washington, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Discussion over phone between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin featured an in-depth exchange of views on the further development of their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, a statement said, describing the conversation as “warm and friendly.”

“Ways to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, investment, culture, education and sports were discussed,” it added.

The two leaders also confirmed the schedule of upcoming high-level meetings, including 80th anniversary celebrations of victory in World War II, and this year's summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

This was the second phone call between the two since US President Donald Trump assumed office last month. The timing of the phone call also coincides with the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, 2022.

"Vladimir Putin informed the Chinese president about recent Russian-American contacts. The Chinese side expressed support for the ongoing dialogue between Russia and the United States and its willingness to help find a peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian conflict," the statement said.

The leaders emphasized that the Russian-Chinese partnership remains a key stabilizing factor in global affairs, highlighting that it is not directed against any party, the readout said.

Trump has advanced talks with Russia to improve bilateral ties and end the Ukraine war. Last week, US and Russian diplomats held talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and preparations for a meeting between Trump and Putin are also underway.

China welcomes Russia-US detente

China, for its part, welcomed the US-Russia detente. “China is pleased to see that Russia and relevant parties have made positive efforts to resolve the crisis,” Xi told Putin, according to Chinese state media.

On the bilateral front, Xi said: “History and reality show that China and Russia are good neighbors who cannot be moved away, and true friends who share weal and woe, support each other and achieve common development.”

Xi echoed the Kremlin saying Russian-Chinese relations are strategic in nature, not subject to external influence and not directed against anyone.