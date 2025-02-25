Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Red Cross voices concern over situation in northern West Bank

Red Cross voices concern over situation in northern West Bank
Anadolu
12:54 PM | February 25, 2025
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed concern Monday over the situation in the occupied West Bank.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply concerned with the impact of ongoing security operations on the civilian population in Jenin and Tulkarem, Tubas and other locations in northern West Bank," it said in a statement.

Thousands of civilians have been displaced due to ongoing security operations, it said.

People are struggling to access basic needs such as clean water, food, medical care and shelter, the ICRC added.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since last month, killing at least 60 people and displacing thousands.

The raids were the latest in Israel’s ongoing military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Newsletter Subscription

