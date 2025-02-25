Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Rehan replaces injured Carse in England’s Champions Trophy squad

Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has officially approved leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed as a replacement for fast bowler Brydon Carse in England’s squad. Carse has been ruled out of the tournament due to a toe injury, prompting England to call up Ahmed, who has already featured in six ODIs for the national side. As per ICC regulations, any player replacement in a tournament squad requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before becoming official. The committee for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 comprises Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), and Shaun Pollock (Independent Representative).

Staff Reporter

