Reportage Empire Pakistan launches first high-rise in Chahar Bagh, RUDA

Reportage Empire, UAE’s leading developer, has officially launched Reportage Skyline Towers, the first iconic high-rise project in Chahar Bagh, RUDA. The grand launch event witnessed the unveiling of this landmark development, marking a historic milestone for Pakistan’s real estate sector.

Reportage is UAE’s leading developer, with a strong international presence and over 50 projects across 15 countries. The company is known for its high-quality developments, innovative designs, and flexible payment plans, offering investors and homebuyers a seamless real estate experience.

The launch of Reportage Skyline Towers is part of Reportage’s larger AED 1 Billion investment in Pakistan’s real estate market. The company has initiated this investment phase in collaboration with Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), signaling strong confidence in Pakistan’s economic and infrastructural growth.

The project consists of four mega residential and commercial towers strategically located in RUDA’s prime Chahar Bagh district. Designed to international standards, Reportage Skyline Towers promises to redefine urban living in Lahore, bringing world-class architecture, premium amenities, and sustainable development to the city’s evolving skyline.

Speaking at the launch, Brig. Waheed Gull Satti, CEO of Reportage Empire Pakistan, emphasized the company’s vision for transforming Pakistan’s real estate landscape through innovative and high-quality developments. “With the launch of Reportage Skyline Towers, we are not just introducing a project; we are laying the foundation for an elevated lifestyle experience in Lahore. This marks the beginning of our long-term commitment to Pakistan’s real estate sector.”

Mr. Raja Faisal Iftikhar, President of Reportage Empire Pakistan, added, “RUDA is set to transform Lahore’s skyline, and we are proud to contribute to its growth with our expertise in high-quality, sustainable developments.”

The successful launch of Reportage Skyline Towers reflects the company’s commitment to delivering world-class developments, further strengthening its position as a global real estate leader. As Reportage expands its footprint in Pakistan, this project sets the stage for transformational urban growth in the country.