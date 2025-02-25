Sahir Hasan Sent to Jail on Judicial Custody in Drug Case

A local court on Tuesday sent Sahir Hasan, son of renowned actor Sajid Hasan, to jail on judicial custody after rejecting the police’s request for an extension in his physical remand.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) police had produced the accused before the court upon the completion of his previous remand, requesting a five-day extension to further probe the case. However, the defense lawyer strongly opposed the request, following which the court denied the plea and ordered judicial custody. The court also summoned the case challan from the investigation officer in the next hearing.

Sahir Hasan was arrested as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug-related activities in connection with the Mustafa Amir murder case in Karachi. During interrogation, he reportedly admitted to purchasing and selling narcotics, disclosing the names of several prominent businessmen, politicians, and others allegedly involved in the drug trade.

According to police sources, the accused revealed that drug payments were transferred online through his father’s manager’s bank account. He also confessed to having been a model for five years and an addict for over 13 years. Furthermore, he admitted to selling weed for two years, running his entire drug business via Snapchat, and sourcing narcotics from individuals named Bazil and Yahya. The investigation report also indicated that drugs worth millions were smuggled through courier companies.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and further developments are expected in the upcoming hearing.