Salman Masood of The Nation wins APNS Best Column Award

KARACHI - The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has announced the winners of its 24th APNS Journalist Awards, with The Nation’s Salman Masood securing the prestigious Best Column Award (English).

The awards will be presented at the upcoming 25th APNS Awards Ceremony, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest to distribute the accolades. The event recognizes excellence in journalism across various categories.

Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation and a prominent journalist and author, was honoured for his outstanding columns published in The Nation. In the Urdu category, the Best Column Award was joint-ly awarded to Ms. Razia Fareed of Daily Jang and Mr. Nusrat Javed of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt.

The judging panel for the awards comprised esteemed writers and intellectuals, including Ms. Ameena Saiyid, Ms. Nasira Zuberi, Prof. Tauseef Ahmed, Mr. Abid Ali Syed, Prof. Semi Naghmana, Prof. Dr. Rafia Taj, Ms. Sana Ali, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Prof. Dr. Har Baksh Makhijani, and Dr. Badruddin Soomro.

Other winners included Muhammad Hanif (Dawn) for Best Feature Award (English), Munawar Ali Raj-put (Jang) for Best Feature Award (Urdu), and Wahid Paras Hisbani (Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine) for Best Feature in Regional Languages. Additionally, investigative journalism honours were given to Naziha Syed Ali and Muhammad Akbar Notezai (Dawn), as well as Saleem Ullah Siddiqui (Jang).

The APNS Awards remain one of the most sought-after honours in Pakistani journalism, celebrating impactful reporting and commentary in print media.