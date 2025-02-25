Tuesday, February 25, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Salman Masood of The Nation wins APNS Best Column Award

Salman Masood of The Nation wins APNS Best Column Award
Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National, Top Stories

KARACHI  -  The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has announced the winners of its 24th APNS Journalist Awards, with The Nation’s Salman Masood securing the prestigious Best Column Award (English).

The awards will be presented at the upcoming 25th APNS Awards Ceremony, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has been invited as the chief guest to distribute the accolades. The event recognizes excellence in journalism across various categories.

Salman Masood, Editor of The Nation and a prominent journalist and author, was honoured for his outstanding columns published in The Nation. In the Urdu category, the Best Column Award was joint-ly awarded to Ms. Razia Fareed of Daily Jang and Mr. Nusrat Javed of Daily Nawa-i-Waqt.

The judging panel for the awards comprised esteemed writers and intellectuals, including Ms. Ameena Saiyid, Ms. Nasira Zuberi, Prof. Tauseef Ahmed, Mr. Abid Ali Syed, Prof. Semi Naghmana, Prof. Dr. Rafia Taj, Ms. Sana Ali, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Prof. Dr. Har Baksh Makhijani, and Dr. Badruddin Soomro.

Nadra launches e-sahulat banking service for fund deposits nationwide

Other winners included Muhammad Hanif (Dawn) for Best Feature Award (English), Munawar Ali Raj-put (Jang) for Best Feature Award (Urdu), and Wahid Paras Hisbani (Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine) for Best Feature in Regional Languages. Additionally, investigative journalism honours were given to Naziha Syed Ali and Muhammad Akbar Notezai (Dawn), as well as Saleem Ullah Siddiqui (Jang).

The APNS Awards remain one of the most sought-after honours in Pakistani journalism, celebrating impactful reporting and commentary in print media.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1740384355.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025