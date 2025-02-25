SBP coaches to receive international training

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is set to conduct international-level training courses for its coaches to enhance their expertise in line with modern sports standards. This announcement was made by DG Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry, during a meeting at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday. The session, attended by Director Admin Dr M Kaleem, Director Sports Rana Nadeem Anjum, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, and all SBP coaches, focused on evaluating coaching performance and strategies for improvement. Addressing the participants, DG Sports Punjab emphasized the importance of adopting modern coaching techniques to stay competitive in the evolving sports landscape. “It is essential for our coaches to stay updated with global advancements in sports training. The SBP is committed to providing the necessary resources and opportunities to enhance their capabilities,” he stated. He further announced that specialist coaches will be deployed in different regions based on the talent pool of specific sports. Additionally, divisional coaches will be given key roles to standardize and elevate coaching methods across the province.

Highlighting the significance of skilled coaching, Chaudhry stressed that well-trained coaches are instrumental in shaping a strong sports culture, ensuring Punjab’s athletes receive world-class training to excel at national and international levels.