Security forces kill 10 khwarij in Khyber District

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces in an intelligence-based operation killed ten khwarij in the general area of Bagh, Khyber District on the night of February 23 and 24. “On the night of 23/24 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Bagh, Khyber District on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release. A sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President, PM lauds security forces

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday lauded the security forces for killing 10 Khawarij in the area of Bagh in the district of Khyber. They said the government would continue to foil the nefarious designs of the enemies of humanity. They said the government and the security forces were united for the complete eradication of terrorism from the country. They said the war against terrorists would continue till complete end of terrorism.