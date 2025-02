Sindh CM to inaugurate PLFSukkur Chapter II today

SUKKUR - A significant press conference regarding “Pakistan Literature Festival 2025 Sukkur Chapter II” was held at Sukkur IBA University under the auspices of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The event was attended by the President of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah, Mayor of Sukkur Arsalan Islam Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University Asif Ahmed Sheikh, and Chairman of District Council Sukkur and Local Council Association Pakistan Syed Kumail Haider Shah, who briefed the media about the festival here on Monday.

On this occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Shah stated, “I am pleased to announce that we are back in your city, Sukkur. Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will inaugurate the Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II February 25 (today) at 10:30am. The festival will continue at Sukkur IBA University until February 26. We have previously organised festivals in Kashmir and Quetta, but Sukkur proved to be our biggest success. There was a time when negative news dominated Sukkur, but through the Pakistan Literature Festival, we have presented to the world a Sukkur that embodies the spirit of Sheikh Ayaz. Special sessions on education have been planned because no nation can progress without quality education. Sessions on higher education, the digital era, and AI will also be conducted. The world has become a global village, and Sukkur IBA University is gaining international recognition. I congratulate Vice Chancellor Asif Ahmed Sheikh for this achievement.”

He further added, “The governance and economic models have changed, and the world is advancing rapidly. Are our youth keeping pace? We have also included a session on agriculture, focusing on barren lands and suitable crops. We will discuss what Sindh’s poets are writing today and what our new generation is producing. We also plan to pay tribute to Akash Ansari, who was supposed to participate in a session but tragically passed away in an accident. More than 60 languages are spoken in Pakistan, and renowned singers will perform at the festival. Celebrities will also be among you. I ensure that no festival is limited to just one language; I want to include all languages. Every child has the right to education in their mother tongue. Urdu is our connecting language, and we have the full support of the Sindh government. The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is a leading institution. This time, we will organise the World Culture Festival on a grand scale. We must evaluate whether we are fulfilling the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. I find it unfair that festivals are mostly held in Karachi; they should be organised in other cities as well. I maintain direct contact with the youth. I salute the Mayor of Sukkur; the city was in poor condition last time, but now it looks much better. Registration for PLF is mandatory on the ACPKHI website.”

Mayor of Sukkur, Arsalan Islam Sheikh, expressed his views and said, “The Pakistan Literature Festival organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi belongs to all of us. I congratulate Ahmed Shah and his team, as well as the Sukkur IBA team, for beautifully setting up the university. This festival is like a lovely bouquet. I always feel happy when I meet Ahmed Shah, and the Sindh government fully supports this initiative.”