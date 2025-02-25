Tuesday, February 25, 2025
SOP and Faysal Bank host 1st Unified Marathon 2025

Our Staff Reporter
February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), in collaboration with Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), successfully hosted the 1st Faysal Bank SOP Unified Marathon 2025 in Lahore, marking a major milestone for inclusivity in the country.

This event brought together people from all backgrounds, including specially-abled individuals, celebrities, government officials, and citizens, to celebrate the power of inclusion. The marathon, held for the first time in Lahore, provided a platform to highlight the importance of including Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in all aspects of society. With Faysal Bank as the main sponsor, the event emphasized the growing national commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Ms. Ronak Lakhani, Chairperson of SOP, added: “Thanks to Faysal Bank’s partnership, we’ve brought this event to Lahore for the first time. This event shows that inclusivity knows no boundaries, and we plan to make it even bigger in the future.”

Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President and CEO of Faysal Bank, expressed: “Lahore’s energy and love for sports made it the perfect backdrop for this event. The marathon represents the values of perseverance, inclusivity, and teamwork—core principles of Faysal Bank. By supporting this initiative, we reaffirm our commitment to empowering a united society.”

This event is a part of Faysal Bank’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, further supporting the State Bank of Pakistan’s push for the financial inclusion of PWDs.

