Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Two labourers die after falling into nullah

February 25, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two labourers died after falling into a Nullah in North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area of Karachi on Monday.

According to details, two labourers were digging a lane for gas pipeline near North Nazim Landikotal Chorangi area. Suddenly, both the workers fell into a deep Nullah. As a result, both died on the spot.  Rescue team rushed to the site to shift the bodies to nearby hospital.

Two killed in Karachi traffic accident

Two persons were killed in a traffic accident that took place near Neti-Jeni Pull area of Karachi on Monday.  According to details, a rashly driven trailer hit the car, motorcyclist and Rickshaw passing through Net-Jeni Pull area of Karachi. As a result of accident, two persons died on the spot.  The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

 Police team also reached the site of accident and started search for the driver of the trailer who escaped from the scene after committing crime.

