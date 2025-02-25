Ukraine ready for peace talks: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ukraine’s Ambassador to Pakistan Markian Chuchuk on Monday said that his country was ready for peace talks on equality basis and remained committed to global stability.

Speaking at an event here, he said Ukraine was commemorating the third anniversary of Russia’s “unprovoked invasion.”

The gathering, hosted by the Embassy of Poland and co-sponsored by the Embassies of the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and the Delegation of the European Union, served as a reminder of the toll of the ongoing war.

Ambassador Chuchuk began his speech by acknowledging the hardships endured by Ukraine since the war’s outset, underscoring the deep pain caused by the loss of countless lives—soldiers, civilians, and children alike.

With an estimated 15 million Ukrainians displaced and over a million casualties on both sides, the humanitarian cost of Russia’s aggression continues to mount.

Despite the overwhelming challenges, Ukraine has managed to retain control over 82% of its territory, a testament to the nation’s indomitable spirit and the crucial support from the international community.

“Ukraine has stood strong,” Chuchuk said, adding: “We’ve fought back against a powerful nation, despite facing immense resources, including nuclear weapons. We are determined to defend our homeland, but the toll has been staggering. Russian forces bombarding our cities with drones, missiles, and air raids have become our daily reality. Civilians suffer, infrastructure is obliterated, and our children bear the heaviest burden.”

The ambassador emphasized the grave consequences of Russia’s occupation in Ukrainian territories, where civilians face persecution, forced relocation, and horrific war crimes.

Despite Russia’s claims about NATO and the protection of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, the reality of the war tells a very different story. “The real reason for the war is Russian imperialism,” Chuchuk declared. “Moscow’s ultimate goal is to erase Ukrainian national identity.”

While the war’s impact has been devastating, Ukraine continues to play a vital role in global food security. Through the “Grain from Ukraine” initiative, the country has supplied over 286,000 tons of agricultural goods to 13 nations in Africa and Asia, providing food to over 20 million people. This serves as a powerful reminder that, despite the war, Ukraine remains committed to global peace and stability.

Ambassador Chuchuk issued a call to the international community, urging continued solidarity with Ukraine. “Abandoning Ukraine will not yield peace. It will only embolden Russia and prolong suffering,” he said.

He underscored the importance of global support for President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, which offers a credible framework for ending the conflict.

Chuchuk stressed that any peace agreement must be rooted in the principles of the UN Charter and ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security. “No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he asserted.

Earlier, Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski, who spoke on behalf of the European Union’s rotating presidency, condemned Russia’s actions, emphasizing that the invasion violated international law and undermined peace and security across Europe.

“We are deeply grateful for the presence of Ambassador Markiian Chuchuk of Ukraine, whose steadfast leadership and commitment to his country’s freedom are a beacon of courage and hope,” Pisarski said, extending heartfelt gratitude to the Ukrainian delegation.

The European Union, led by Poland, has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian aid, welcoming refugees, and sending military assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defence.

Ambassador Pisarski reiterated that the EU’s commitment to Ukraine would not waver, stressing that the only path forward was a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace that would secure Ukraine’s territorial integrity and prevent further aggression.

A key moment of the evening was the screening of a documentary, which captured the experiences of those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The film underscored the resilience of the Ukrainian people, their desire for peace, and their fight to preserve their freedom.

As the event concluded, the European ambassadors reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s integration into the European Union, a future they see as critical not only for Ukraine but for the stability and prosperity of Europe as a whole.

The evening’s proceedings included a cultural project, “Culture vs War,” which featured the documentary Culture vs. War: Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov and a photo exhibition by photographers Kostiantyn and Vlada Liberov and Serhii Mykhalchuk. These works offered an intimate look at the cultural aspects of the war, providing a personal, human perspective on the ongoing conflict.