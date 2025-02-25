US national security advisor again rules out NATO membership for Ukraine after Zelenskyy offer

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz continued to dismiss Monday the prospect of Ukraine entering the NATO alliance after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered to step down if his nation would be granted membership.

"I do not see the United States having Ukraine enter into NATO and then having United States troops essentially obligated, immediately, in terms of Article Five, or coming to have US troops coming directly in for the defense of Ukraine," Waltz said during an interview with Fox News.

He was referring to NATO's Article Five mutual-defense clause, which obligates members to come to the defense of an ally should they come under attack, and request assistance. The article has only ever been invoked once, by the US after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Zelenskyy on Sunday expressed his readiness to leave his post "if it is absolutely necessary," saying he will take the action in exchange for Ukraine's NATO membership if an agreement can be brokered.

Waltz further said he believes an agreement with Kyiv over joining production of the country's mineral resources would be completed "in very short order," signaling that the US would be willing to protect its investments in Ukraine.

"We expect the Ukrainians to realize the opportunity that this is, and President Zelenskyy to realize the opportunity that this is, to be co invested with the United States of America in the future of Ukraine, in the future of its economy, and growing the pie in terms of its natural resources, that not only helps Ukraine, but recoups these hundreds of billions of dollars for the Ukrainian people, and for the American taxpayer going forward," he said.

"Our position has been, look, 50% of something that is much larger growing the pie is better than the 100% of where they are today. So let's grow together in an economic partnership," he added.

Asked if the US would be willing to protect its investment, Waltz said, "of course."

"This could mean trillions, not only for the Ukrainian people, but for us and for stability for the region. And that economic investment is one of the best security guarantees that Ukraine could hope for," he added.

Ukraine is sitting on massive reserves of critical rare earth minerals that could total trillions of dollars. It holds about 5% of the world’s total mineral resources, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

In addition to having one of the largest confirmed reserves of lithium, Ukraine boasts semiconductor-grade neon gas that is critical for chip production, beryllium, uranium, zirconium, apatite, iron ore, and manganes.