Vehari traders meet DC to discuss encroachment concerns

Vehari - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vehari, Imrana Touqeer, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to an indiscriminate crackdown on encroachments, following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Speaking to a delegation of traders, she assured that administrators would consult with business owners to address their legitimate concerns. “The government is undertaking this revolutionary step for the betterment of the city, and traders should extend their cooperation,” she emphasized.

The delegation, led by Central Traders Association President Haji Irshad Hussain Bhatti, included notable traders such as Mian Sajid Asif, Rao Khalil Ahmed, Akbar Sindhu, Mukhtar Bhatti, Abdul Latif, and Uzmaan Rana. During the meeting, the traders requested that water pumps installed outside shops, which do not obstruct walkways, be allowed to remain. They also sought permission to maintain staircases for access to elevated shops and to extend shop shades up to eight feet.

DC Imrana Touqeer assured the traders that their concerns would be considered while ensuring the smooth implementation of the anti-encroachment drive.

Boy arrested from outside Girls College

An individual, Haider Ali, has been arrested for using derogatory language and spreading false information about female students on social media outside Girls College. The Burewala Police apprehended the culprit and updated his “software”, The police took the accused into custody and, after the “software update,” made him issue a public apology on social media, stating, “All the students of Girls College are my sisters.” According to the police, this action was taken in line with the vision of “Safe Punjab” for women.