Wild Chase

Despite repeated failures to establish a registration system for virtual private networks (VPNs), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains determined to pursue this futile endeavour. Its latest attempt involves issuing class licences that allow multiple users to operate under general conditions without requiring individual approvals. This framework is intended to enable businesses to use VPNs legally while ensuring data security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. However, beyond the limited number of businesses that require VPNs for lawful operations, the vast majority of users—who rely on them to bypass government content restrictions—will likely remain unaffected, just as they were by previous PTA policies.

The internet offers an endless supply of browsers and online services with built-in VPN support. Even if the PTA attempts to regulate all major VPN providers, there is neither an effective enforcement mechanism nor a significant deterrent ensuring compliance. More importantly, the effort is inherently inefficient. Even if the PTA somehow manages to block 95% of VPN services operating in Pakistan, the gap would be filled within weeks by new apps, accounts, and VPN providers, leaving the PTA in an endless game of catch-up.

Moreover, the stated objective of preventing access to restricted content is not being achieved. The vast majority of internet-literate users can still access it through alternative means. Even if VPN restrictions were successful in limiting access for some individuals, private communication networks such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok, and YouTube continue to serve as unregulated spaces where information is freely shared, repackaged, and disseminated. Blocking primary sources will not prevent information from circulating through these channels, which exist beyond the PTA’s control.

Rather than persisting with this futile crackdown, it may be time to abandon this wild goose chase and redirect resources toward more productive initiatives. Improving internet accessibility and speed would be a far more worthwhile investment—one that could help Pakistan integrate into the global digital freelancing market, as many other Asian nations have successfully done.