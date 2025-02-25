The day of February 20 each year brings the world together to recognise the importance of equality, human rights, and fairness through the observance of the World Day of Social Justice. First celebrated in 2009, this day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2007. It serves as a global platform to address critical issues such as discrimination, unemployment, social exclusion, and poverty, affecting both minorities and other marginalised groups, including persons with disabilities. It highlights the urgency of policies and implementation that ensure equal opportunities and dignity for all members of society worldwide.

This year, in 2025, the theme for World Day of Social Justice is “Empowering Inclusion, Bridging Gaps for Social Justice.” It calls for collective efforts to create inclusive policies and initiatives that provide equal access to education, healthcare, and decent work, regardless of gender, socio-economic background, or race. From New York to New Delhi, international events and panel discussions will explore strategies to build a more equitable world, ensuring that marginalised communities are not left behind.

The significance of this day cannot be overstated. Social justice is not merely an ideal but a necessity for peace, sustainable development, and economic stability. Yet, millions around the world continue to struggle with insecurities that hinder social and economic progress. To bridge these gaps and create an environment where opportunities are accessible to all, businesses, civil society, and governments must collaborate.

Pakistan is actively participating in this global movement. Last year, a report by Pakistan Today highlighted the country’s involvement in educational seminars, advocacy workshops, and awareness campaigns addressing social justice issues such as poverty, unemployment, and gender inequality. Furthermore, the International Labour Organization (ILO) noted Pakistan’s launch of the National Coalition for Social Justice, a collaborative initiative between government agencies, labour organisations, and employer groups aimed at tackling systemic disparities and promoting inclusive labour policies.

Pakistan’s commitment to social justice underscores the need for sustained action at both the policy and grassroots levels. I encourage our local communities to participate actively in discussions, support awareness initiatives, and organise workshops in universities and colleges. As individuals, we must change our mindset and ensure equal rights for everyone, regardless of disability, caste, or background. Only through collective effort can we build an inclusive society for future generations.

MARIA HAMEED,

Karachi.