MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 1,041 power pilferers in separate operations launched across south Punjab during the ongoing month, a MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.1 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs27.2 million fine was imposed on the power thieves while FIRs were registered against 68 of them over involvement in tampering with the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, the official added.

MEPCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Mehr Allah Yar Bharwana had directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against power pilferers on a daily basis to prevent power theft and line losses, he assured.

CUSTOMS SEIZE SMUGGLED ALMONDS, TYRES, NCP CAR WORTH RS11M

The staff of Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO), Customs Multan, detained a truck carrying smuggled almonds and tyres in Multan and a non-custom-paid car in Sadiqabad, customs officials said on Tuesday.

ASO staff stopped a Mazda truck, LES 4061, loaded with smuggled tyres and California-origin almonds. Exactly 120 cartons of almonds. valuing Rs4.5 million, 20 tyres of size 11/20 valuing Rs1.5 million, and a truck valuing Rs4 million were taken in custody.

Meanwhile, ASO staff also detained a Suzuki Alto car bearing registration, AHW-734, model 2015, valuing Rs1.5 million. The non-custom-paid car was taken in possession and further action was in progress, customs officials side.