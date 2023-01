Share:

GHOTKI - As many as 16 robbers were killed and 16 people abducted for ransom were rescued during operation in Kacha area of Ghotki. The police also protected kidnap of 66 people at Sindh-Punjab police check post. District Police Officer (DPO), Farooq Akhtar said that the police launched crackdown for recovery of people abducted for ran­som in Kacha area of Ghotki during which exchange of fire took place between law enforcers and culprits.