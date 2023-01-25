KARACHI - Three school children including two brothers died after an overspeeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said. According to details, the accident took place near Razzaqabad Police Training Centre in Karachi where a reckless driven truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying school students back to home. As a result of accident, three school children including two brothers aged between 9 to 12 years hailing from Dhani Bux Goth were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital where they were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities and police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
January 25, 2023
Share: