Share:

KARACHI - Three school children including two brothers died after an overspeeding truck hit a motorcycle here on Tuesday, police said. According to details, the ac­cident took place near Razzaqabad Po­lice Training Centre in Karachi where a reckless driven truck knocked down a motorcycle carrying school students back to home. As a result of accident, three school children including two brothers aged between 9 to 12 years hailing from Dhani Bux Goth were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to hos­pital where they were handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities and police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driver at large started raids for his arrest.