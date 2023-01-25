Share:

LAHORE - Punjab’s top cop slot responsible for maintaining law and order in the province has remained a musical chair game during the last four years of the PTI government. The province saw nine IGs being changed after small intervals during the period with none of them sustaining even one complete year.

The PTI government’s failure to get along with any of the IGs negatively impacted the performance and discipline of the police force.

Almost every IG was rendered powerless due to political interference in postings and transfers of the senior ranks responsible for controlling crime and maintaining order in their respective districts. Despite changing several IGPs in Punjab, the PTI government had been unable to develop a smooth working relationship with even a single police chief over the course of the last four years.

Amir Zulfiqar was the ninth IGP to assume charge and after appointment of a new IG by the CM Mohsin Naqvi, Amir became IGP with the shortest tenure among all nine IGPs appointed by the PTI government. He remained in office for 1 month and 2 days, while Muhammad Tahir had the second shortest tenure of one month and four days. Inam Ghani was the only IGP to spend most time in office. He remained on the position for nearly a year as he served as IGP for 11 months and 30 days. Provincial Police officer (PPO) Syed Kaleem Imam was changed after 2 months and 29 days back in 2018. Subsequently, in 2019, IGP Amjad Javaid Saleemi was replaced after six months and two days of service as IGP. Likewise, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan was replaced after seven months and 11 days.

Shoaib Dastagir held the office for nine 9 months and 12 days before being replaced. IGP Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced after ten months, months and 15 days. IGP Faisal Shahkar was replaced after 4 months and 26 day in the office.

The newly appointed caretaker chief minister just after assuming charge immediately made important appointments and transfers , including IG Punjab and Chief Secretary.