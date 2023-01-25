KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an Afghan national travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistani passport. FIA officials said that during immigration clarification at Karachi International Airport, a passenger identified as Khan Muhammad failed to satisfy the FIA team. During further investigation, it was revealed that Khan Muhammad was Afghan nation who was leaving for UAE on Pakistani passport to get employment there. The FIA offloaded the passenger and shifted him to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.
