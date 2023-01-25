Share:

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an Af­ghan national travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistani passport. FIA officials said that during im­migration clarification at Ka­rachi International Airport, a passenger identified as Khan Muhammad failed to satisfy the FIA team. During further investigation, it was revealed that Khan Muhammad was Afghan nation who was leav­ing for UAE on Pakistani pass­port to get employment there. The FIA offloaded the passen­ger and shifted him to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Ka­rachi for further legal action.