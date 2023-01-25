Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr arif alvi has called upon the Pakistani diaspora around the world to make efforts personally and collectively to project Pakistan’s viewpoint on important issues, promote Pakistan’s cherished cultural and social values, and highlight sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in defeating global terrorism in the region and hosting more than 40 million afghan Refugees for 40 years, and the atrocities, intimidation and victimization carried out by the indian Occupation Forces in the india illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of helping hearts, Caring Souls and aPPaC, at aiwan-e-Sadr, on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the President said that the advocacy organizations of the Pakistani Diaspora should use electronic means and iTbased interventions to communicate with the politicians, opinion makers and the media of their host countries with full confidence and pride for creating acceptability of Pakistan’s viewpoint on national regional and international issues and to build a positive opinion about Pakistan and its people. The President said Pakistan had many strengths. “it has resilient, vibrant, hardworking human resources, it believes in resolving all matters, challenges and issues through democratic means of negotiations, consultations and deliberations. it has its own problems and issues like any other country of the world, therefore, there is no need to be apologetic while projecting Pakistan’s point of view around the world”, he added. he said that Pakistan showed exemplary hospitality to the 40 million afghan refugees for more than 40 years mostly out of its own resources.

On the contrary, western countries spent billions of dollars to prevent immigrants from entering their countries, and observe visible discrimination for accepting the refugees from Ukraine whereas refugees from other countries are heartlessly allowed to drown in the sea. The President said that those countries who try to teach Pakistan the lesson of morality needed to review their own conduct whereby propagating false and fake information and narrative, they destroyed many countries and societies around world, made millions of people shelter less, killed many innocent citizens as collateral damage, reduced many flourishing societies to poverty and created millions of refugees.