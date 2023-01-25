Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) for taking a bribe from a person.

The ACE authorities said on Tuesday that Abdul Aleem Khan of Muhallah Chachami, Bhakar, through his application to Regional Director Asma Ijaz Cheema, said ASI Abid Magsi of City police station demanded Rs10,000 as a bribe for a case which was under his investigation.

Circle Officer (CO) Anti-Corruption Bhakar Shahzad Faiz under the supervision of Civil Judge Fiyaz Ahmad conducted a raid at the City police station and caught the accused red handed besides recovering the amount.

SIX RUSTLERS HELD, CATTLE RECOVERED

Sargodha police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a gang of rustlers and recovered cattle from their possession. According to a police spokesperson, a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid and arrested six accused besides recovering 20 cattle. The accused were identified as Kashif, Jabbar, Tufail, Lateef, Noor and Shaan. A case has been registered against the accused.

MAN DIES IN BUS-RICKSHAW COLLISION

A man was killed when a speeding van collided with a rickshaw on SargodhaLahore Road near here on Tuesday. Police said Muhammad Habib of Chak No 99 SB was traveling on a rickshaw when a rashly driven bus hit it. As a result, he died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the family and also registered a case against the bus driver.

FINE IMPOSED ON TEN FOOD POINTS

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday imposed fine on ten food points and three milk-carrying vehicles in the division. According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Deputy Director (Operation) Shahbaz Sarwar checked hotels, bakeries and food units besides imposing a fine of Rs125,000 on them. Meanwhile, food safety teams also imposed Rs9,000 fine on three substandard milk-carrying vehicles. Separately, the PFA also discarded 97-litre cold drinks, 85-litre adulterated milk, 6-kg sweets and 5-kg ketchup. The teams also issued 72 notices to food points over violations of rules.