QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said the provincial government was taking education-friendly measures.

In a statement issued on the eve of World Education Day, the CM said new schools, colleges and subcampuses of universities are being established across the province.

“The government has released 2.5 billion rupees as grant-in-aid to universities,” he said, adding that the problems of timescale and upgradation of teachers are being resolved.

He said the government has made permanent 1,493 contract teachers of the Global Partnership for Education project while two girl’s cadet colleges have also been established in the province. The CM recalled the process of recruiting intern teachers in remote areas is going on. “We all should play our role in creating an educated society. If students of Balochistan study, the province will move forward,” Bizenjo maintained.

QUALITY EDUCATION TOP PRIORITY OF BALOCHISTAN GOVT: ZIAULLAH LANGU

Balochistan Home and Tribal Affair Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Tuesday said the provision of quality education was the top priority of the provincial government. He expressed these views in a message on International Education Day.

The minister said in today’s age, provincial and national development was based upon education and technical knowledge.

He said provincial government was taking effective measures to solve education-related issues and in this regard, more teachers had been recruited for achieving the goal of quality education. Langu assured his complete support to the education sector for the promotion of quality education in the province.