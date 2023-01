Share:

PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Tuesday said that the district government would try its best to provide all basic facilities to the people at their doorstep. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating work on street drains and pavement of streets in Muhallah Muhammad Dad in NA-31, PK-78 here, he said the provision of amenities of life to the people was the topmost priority of the district government.