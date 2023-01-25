KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Customs teams foiled a bid to smuggle huge cache of narcotics worth billions of rupees and arrested 12 drug peddlers. This was informed by PMSA’s Deputy Director General Commodore Aamir while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. Addition Collector Customs Ali Raza was also present on the occasion. Deputy DG Commodore said that the PMSA and Customs Enforcement Karach conducted operation open sea near Gwadar. He said that during operation 1386 kilogram narcotics including 586 kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) and 800 kilogram heroin valuing over 20 billion rupees in international market was foiled and 12 drug peddlers were arrested. The PMSA and Customs had recovered 420 kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) during another such operation in November 2022.
Staff Reporter
January 25, 2023
