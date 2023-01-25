Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Customs teams foiled a bid to smuggle huge cache of narcotics worth billions of rupees and ar­rested 12 drug peddlers. This was informed by PMSA’s Dep­uty Director General Commo­dore Aamir while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday. Addition Collector Customs Ali Raza was also present on the occasion. Dep­uty DG Commodore said that the PMSA and Customs En­forcement Karach conducted operation open sea near Gwadar. He said that during operation 1386 kilogram nar­cotics including 586 kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) and 800 kilogram heroin valu­ing over 20 billion rupees in international market was foiled and 12 drug peddlers were arrested. The PMSA and Customs had recovered 420 kilogram methamphetamine (Ice) during another such op­eration in November 2022.