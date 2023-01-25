Share:

iSLamaBaD - Pakistan People’s Party top leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and asif ali Zardari yesterday abdicated education for all. The two maintained that education was a vital part of development of any country. in a message on the occasion of international Day of Education, Bilawal, who is also the Foreign minister, said that promoting education guarantees sustainable development and peace. The PPP Chairman saluted all the teachers and educationist personalities who are playing their role in the promotion of education in the land of Pakistan. The Foreign minister said that more than 22 million Pakistani children are not going to schools is a matter of great concern and a challenge for the entire nation.

He emphasized that to stand side by side with the world, our children need not only education but quality education. Bilawal said that obstacles to quality education must be removed on war-footing and as a nation, “we must encourage science and technology education among our children and youth.”

The PPP Chairman said that his party has always included education and training in its top priorities adding that the founding Chairman of the Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto established more schools and educational institutions during his tenure than in the past.