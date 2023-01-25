Share:

MARDAN - Office-bearers of different teachers’ unions have demanded the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa azam Khan to cancel the transfer of aDO education Tahir Shah which was done one day before the dissolution of KP assembly by PTI government on political basis.

APTA provincial vice president Khalid Kamal, Secretary Fanoos Khan, Inam Khan, aziz Bacha of All Employers’ Coordination Council, Usman Sangar, Isa Khan of PTF – All ClassIV employees of Tehsil Mardan and office-bearers of other organisations in a statement issued here said that the PTI government allegedly on political basis one day before the dissolution of provincial assembly transferred aDO Zahir Shah.

They said that Zahir Shah is an honest and experienced officer of the management cadre. They strongly criticised the former PTI government and demanded the Caretaker Chief Minister and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to immediately cancel the transfer.