Share:

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief minister KP, azam Khan here Tuesday decided to take up the financial and law & order matters of the province with Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif during his upcoming meeting. he said resolution of these issues were important for the province and the caretaker government would make special focus on it and would make every effort to get assistance of the federal government for its speedy resolutions.

Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and iGP moazzam Jah ansari besides senior officials attended the meeting and gave briefing to the chief minister. The chief minister said that attacks on police force and increased incidents related to law and order was a matter of great concern, and that all resources would be utilized to bring substantial improvement in law and order situation in province.

He said police and counter terrorism department would be strengthened and equipped with modern weapons for which talks would be held with federation. it was also decided to review existing system of providing police security to former lawmakers, bureaucrats and other personalities and concerned authorities were directed to present workable suggestions for formulation of new policy in this regard. meeting was told that over 4,000 policemen were deployed for security of different personalities and it was proposed that additional police guards may be recalled