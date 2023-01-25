Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority received a great response on the first day of the auction of plots and sold plots worth more than Rs 22 billion on Tuesday. A large number of investors have participated in auction and great competition was seen. A total of 8 plots were sold for more than Rs 22 billion 11 crore on the first day of the auction.

A three-day open auction of plots is being held till January 26 at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad. According to the details, the most expensive plot in the history of Islamabad was sold for more than Rs 8 billion 54 crore.

Similarly, Blue Area Plot No. 13 was sold in Rs 30 Lakh 1 Thousand per Square Yard. While plot No. 2 of Blue Area was sold in square yard for Rs 26 lakh 34 thousand. In public auction, residential and commercial plots of different categories are available in developed sectors of Islamabad including commercial areas.

The auction is being monitored by an auction committee headed by CDA member finance. Other members of the committee include Member Estate, Member Planning and Design, DFA-II, DG Law, Director Public Relations, Director Urban Planning, Director Regional Planning, Director Estate Management-II and Director Finance. Besides, the auction of the remaining residential and commercial plots will be held on 25 and 26 January 2023 at the Convention Center Islamabad