Ongoing cold wave likely to persist in Sindh till 27th January, Met Office said in its weather report on Wednesday.

Minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 7.5 degree Celsius today. It may remain 6-8 degree Celsius in Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal and Badin districts, Met Office said in its weather forecast.

Minimum temperature may drop to 2-4 degree Celsius in Sukkur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Khairpur, Tharparker and Umerkot districts of Sindh, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Temperature may drop to 3-5 degree Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Matiari, Mirpur Khas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allah Yar, Met Office predicted.

People have been advised to take precautionary measure during the cold wave.

PMD forecast rainfall and snowfall on mountains in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeastern Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday (today). Some areas in KP and Kashmir could receive moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

Weather mostly remains cold and dry on Thursday, while weather will be partly cloudy in Kashmir and GB with light rainfall and snowfall at mountains.