LAHORE - The National Challenge Cup 2023 inaugurated by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon here at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Stadium on Tuesday. The other notable ones present at the colourful opening ceremony were PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, NC members Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Saud Hashimi, former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, Coordinator Sports Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan, football fraternity including footballers, officials and organizers.

One minute silence was observed also for the legendary footballer of Pakistan Late Ali Nawaz Baloch. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon said: “Football is a very famous game across the world, and it is also very popular in Karachi especially in Lyari. People here are very passionate about football and I hope the PFF Normalisation Committee will create the best opportunities for the youth of Karachi, which, if provided proper training, grooming and facilities, is capable of winning international laurels for Pakistan.

“I assure all-out support to PFF Normalisation Committee and together, we will take initiatives for football promotion in Karachi and try to facilitate our talented footballers especially of Lyari to get maximum opportunities at national and international level in order to serve the game and win global glories for Pakistan,” he added. “Under the vision and directives of CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon are taking place on Sunday (January 29) at Nishan-e-Pakistan Sea View Clifton. I hope people of all ages and footballers too, will hugely participate in the Marathon to make the positive and healthy event a great success,” Iqbal Memon asserted.

PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “I am glad that 27 departments are taking part in a national cup tournament, which is a great achievement. The last tournament was played in 2020 and now after a hiatus of two years, domestic activities are back on track. The spectators here in Karachi are also commendable.”