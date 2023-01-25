Share:

RAWALPINDI - A policeman was shot dead allegedly by his neighbour for throwing water outside his house within limits of Police Station (PS) Airport here on Tuesday, informed sources. The policeman was identified as Muhammad Zahid, who was posted in PS Murree as head constable, they said. Police have arrested the killer of cop and put him behind the bars after filing a murder case against him, they said.

According to sources, head constable Muhammad Zahid was sprinkling water with a bucket when Ameer Afzal started quarrelling with him. Suddenly, Ameer Afzal whipped up his pistol and started firing on cop. Resultantly, the cop suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot. After committing the crime, the killer managed to escape from the scene, sources said adding that a heavy contingent of police reached at the spot and shifted the body to hospital for autopsy.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari taken notice of the incident and ordered the SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan to arrest the culprit. A police team managed to arrest the killer and recovered weapon he used in the murder, according to a police spokesman. Meanwhile, a police team of PS New Town came under heavy gunfire by the accomplices of a detained criminal being escorted by cops for recovery, informed a police spokesman. The incident took place at Dhoke Najju during which the detained criminal namely Muhammad Naqash got injured and was moved to hospital for medical treatment.

The attackers managed to escape and the police are carrying out search operation to arrest them. In Islamabad, a gang of armed robbers snatched cash from the manager of a petrol pump after shooting and injuring him critically, informed sources. The injured manager was taken to hospital while the robbers ran away after committing crime.