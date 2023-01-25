Share:

TANK - The Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives (CPDI) in its third annual report on the ‘State of Budget Transparency in Pakistan’ has pointed out shortcomings in the budgeting process at the federal and provincial levels and called for widely discussing the budget proposals with civic groups, government agencies and key stakeholders.

The report says that monthly, quarterly or annual reports on budget implementation should be shared with the pubic, and audit reports should be uploaded on the auditor General’s websites on regular basis.

In addition, the participation of citizens in the budgeting process should be given legal protection and government agencies should be required to consult with citizens during various stages of budget making process. In particular, the role of MPs should be enhanced during budget formulation and its implementation.

While addressing a news conference organised by member organisation of Citizens Network for Budget Accountability (CNBA), Community Development Organization (CDO) official In ayat Ullah said that for the past decade, CPDI is working to improve the budgeting process in Pakistan from the district to federal level aimed to promote transparency in it.

He said the third CPDI report based on ‘State of Budget Transparency in Pakistan 2022’ not only examines budget transparency in Pakistan but also helps to gauge the effectiveness of access to information laws in Pakistan in obtaining budget information.

According to the first portion of report related to RTI implementation in public bodies, 150 requests for information, out of which 38 to the federal, 112 to Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh, were sent to the selected federal ministries and provincial departments to test reactive disclosure in budgeting process. Surprisingly, not a single response to any of these requests was received within stipulated time which is very disappointing. he said that according to the report, participation of citizens in budgeting, legislature oversight, duration of budget debate in parliament and equitable budgeting are required to be addressed. In addition, issuing quarterly, half-yearly or annual reports is not the priority of government.