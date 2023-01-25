Share:

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Lar­kana Rabiaya Siyal has said that the sanitation system in the city should be im­proved for providing a clean environment to people. She said while presiding over a meeting regarding sanita­tion, traffic management system and Encroachment in Darbar Hall, at the DC office here on Tuesday. She said the illegal encroach­ments established in the city should also be removed so that the citizens can get rid of the problems and incon­veniences they face and also improve the traffic system. She directed that compre­hensive planning should be devised to improve the traf­fic flow, adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they af­fect the smooth traffic flow in the city.