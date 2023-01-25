LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal has said that the sanitation system in the city should be improved for providing a clean environment to people. She said while presiding over a meeting regarding sanitation, traffic management system and Encroachment in Darbar Hall, at the DC office here on Tuesday. She said the illegal encroachments established in the city should also be removed so that the citizens can get rid of the problems and inconveniences they face and also improve the traffic system. She directed that comprehensive planning should be devised to improve the traffic flow, adding that hurdles and encroachments should be removed because they affect the smooth traffic flow in the city.
Share:
Staff Reporter
January 25, 2023
Share: