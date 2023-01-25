Share:

ATTOCK - District Administration Attock has released details of 92 unregistered/ illegal housing societies which include much publicised Fazaya Housing Scheme Kamra. People have been warned to be careful while investing in real estate business.

As per then sources, FIRs have also been lodged against three illegal housing societies. The district administration will also approach FIA for legal action against these illegal and unregistered housing societies running illegal advertisement campaign on media.

The illegal housing societies include 05 in Attock, 06 in Hazro, 22 in Hasanabdal, 53 in Fatehjang, 04 in Pindigheb and 02 in tehsil Jand. Meanwhile, on the directions of DC Attock Hasan Waqar Cheema, FIRs against five illegal housing societies which include Tulip Enclave, New York Enclave, Habib Residentia, Silk Town, Islamabad Garden and Kohistan Enclave have been registered in different police stations