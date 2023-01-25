Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet would meet today (Wednesday) to consider eight points’ agenda. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar would chair the ECC meeting to consider approving eight points’ agenda. According to the agenda of the meeting, the ECC would consider the approval of the Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) amounting to Rs.3 billion during current fiscal year CFY 2022-23 under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP).

The meeting would also take the approval of 6 International Pre-Shipment Inspection Agencies on TCP’s (Trading Corporation of Pakistan) Panel for conducting pre-shipment inspection of wheat. It would also consider the allocation of additional funds for repair & maintenance of Supreme Court of Pakistan Building, Islamabad and Repair & maintenance of judges residences rest houses & sub-offices in various cities” for the year 2022-23.

The ECC would consider the summary of ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination for the approval for fixation of MRPs of 54 new drugs and increase national health in MRPs of 01 drug as recommended by DPC in its 52ND meeting. According to the agenda, the ECC would approve supplementary grant of Rs. 666.640 million for pay and allowances/pension of PCCC employees.

The ECC would consider the request for Extended Well Testing (EWT) over Umair SE-1 Discovery Guddu E.L. Other points of the agenda included grant of extension in Adam X-1 Development and Production Lease Hala Block and approval of framework agreement between PLL and SOCAR.