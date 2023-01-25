Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in its guidelines, has asked Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to share asset details after assuming the responsibility. Background discussions with the top election body revealed that the commission sends guidelines for the important slots after assuming the charge.

The top electoral body (ECP) has also recently sent reminders to over 50 MNAs, mostly from treasury benches, to immediately share details of consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year. It was also observed that a large number of parliamentarians, in the last proceedings of the national assembly, had not participated owing to non submission of assets.

The ECP had sought details of political factions in terms of section- 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, with section 204 etc. Under the section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017, a political party shall submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts including annual income and expenses; sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.