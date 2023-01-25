Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified another forty-three Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
A notification to this effect was issued by the commission in Islamabad on Wednesday.
1:14 PM | January 25, 2023
