The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought Rs14 billion additional grant for meeting the general election s expenses.

In a written correspondence with the Ministry of Finance, the electoral watchdog states that an extra amount will be needed for the general election in addition to by-elections on the vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA), Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP has pleaded that the cost of the general election has been increased from Rs47 billion to Rs61 billion, while an amount of Rs25bn out of Rs47bn is required on an immediate basis.

The electoral watchdog has already received Rs5bn and is seeking Rs20bn forthwith.