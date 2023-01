Share:

peshawar - The election Commission of pakistan (eCp) has postponed elections for the presiding officers of city and tehsil councils while hearing a writ petition.

The elections for the presiding officers in all city and tehsil councils were scheduled to be held today (January 25). however, a formal notification issued here said that the polls were postponed in light of a verdict of the peshawar high Court in a writ petition filed against the KP government recently