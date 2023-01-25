Share:

NAWABSHAH - The Regional In-charge, Depart­ment of Environment Protection Shaheed Benazirabad, during a visit to Children Hospital took serious notice of disposal and burning of hospital waste and poor sanitation arrangements. He said that hospital waste col­lected from different wards was being thrown at prohibited places and there was no proper arrangement for waste disposal. He expressed annoyance over the hospital administration and issued a notice. He directed the hospital management to install an incinerator at the earliest. He said that all government and pri­vate hospitals of the region were issued notices from time to time to abide by the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 and ac­tion were taken against many of them over non compliance.