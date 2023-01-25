Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has designated Fahd Haroon as his Special Assistant on Public Communication and Digital Platforms with immediate effect. According to a notification of the Cabinet Division on Tuesday, in continuation of the earlier notification of even number dated January 19, the prime minister, in terms of rule 4 (6) of the Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Fahd Haroon as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Public Communication and Digital Platforms, with immediate effect.