Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by police in the wee hours of Wednesday from Lahore for threatening members of the electoral body.

The PTI leader Farrukh Habib in a statement issued on Twitter said that police had arrested Fawad Chaudhry from his house in Lahore. He said the imported government is in a state of panic as it had started arresting PTI leaders.

The former information minister was arrested after a case was registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Umar Hameed at the Kohsar Police Station of the capital city against him. The PTI leader, according to the First Information Report (FIR), has been booked under sections 153A, 506 and 124 A of the Penal Code of Pakistan for allegedly threatening the ECP and its members in a televised interview on Tuesday.

Earlier, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers gather outside PTI chief Imran Khan residence in Zaman Park, Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday to protect their leader from possible arrest by the Punjab police

Thousands of PTI workers including women and children and top leadership of the party reached Zaman Park on the call given through PTI official Twitter account.

Speaking to media outside the residence of Imran Khan, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that only on a 30-minute notice thousands of workers came here. "Arresting Imran Khan, country’s most popular leader, is a conspiracy against Pakistan," he said.

Fawad Chaudhry said Imran Khan is our red line and if someone conspires to arrest Khan, then there will be protests all over Pakistan. He said that every city of Pakistan will be locked down as masses stand with their popular leader.

The PTI leader was taken into custody by the Islamabad police in Lahore s Defence A police area and he is expected to be presented before a judicial magistrate in Cantt courts.

The Islamabad police team is likely to seek Fawad s tranist remand from the local court.