Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said arrest of Fawad Chaudhry was a slap in the face of country’s democracy and rule of law.

Taking to Twitter, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked that under what charges Fawad Chaudhry was arrested without warrant. Stop playing with Pakistan otherwise situation could get worse and get out of control, he warned.

The PTI stalwart was arrested from his residence in Lahore in wee hours of Wednesday after he was booked under sections 153A, 506 and 124 A of the Penal Code of Pakistan on a complaint lodged by the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umer Hameed.

Police produced Mr Chaudhry in a court in handcuffs hours after of his arrest and sought one-day transit remand.

In a short media talk, the PTI leader said security had been placed in a way as a “terrorist” was being brought in court, adding that he was unaware of the charges levelled against him.