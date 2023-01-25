Share:

The Foreign Minister landed in Tashkent to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Eco nomic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) yesterday. Thetwo-day meeting was focused on strengthening regional connectivity and determining the organisation’s decisions for the annual work plan. It is hoped that Pakistan’s role as the founding member will be effective in promoting cooperation between the states. ECO was founded by Turkey, Pakistan, and Iran and has been holding summits, ministerial meetings, and regular sessions for investment and trade.

The 25th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) was held in 2021 and included members from the CAR states and Pakistan. This meeting, therefore, not only holds multilateral cooperation opportunities but bilateral benefits as well. Historically, Pakistan has had a history of cooperation with the region. In 2021, Pakistan signed a 500-million-dollar agreement for trade, transit, visa, security, and cultural cooperation with Uzbekistan. There is also a Trans-Afghan railway project under discussion.

The project is said to facilitate regional and bilateral trade and the three countries have already signed a strategic agreement. Numerous other agreements have also been envisioned and signed but now more than ever, Pakistan needs to tap into this regional trade potential. Already, Pakistan’s location is a plus point for transit trade and connectivity. Especially with the global recession and its effect on our economy, other solutions for the gas crisis can be considered with such opportunities.

The meeting will also review the work carried out in 2022 within the cooperation framework and the outcomes will be reviewed so it is essential that we use this discussion on linkage to our advantage. With the delays in the IMF programme and the economic crisis at hand, we should be looking at other avenues for economic relief. In this dire state, this meeting comes as a good launchpad for our broader vision.